MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

Shares of MDB opened at $407.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.40.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $601,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

