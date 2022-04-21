Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRCC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

