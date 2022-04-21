Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CVE:MAU opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

