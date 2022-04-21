Morgan Stanley Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $239.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $172.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

