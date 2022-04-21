Morgan Stanley Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $64.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

NYSE:YETI opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55. YETI has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

