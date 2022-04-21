Morgan Stanley Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $300.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 1-year low of $212.51 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $199,157,000 after purchasing an additional 64,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.