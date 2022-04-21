Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $85.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.94.

MOS opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $5,359,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $788,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $4,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

