Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Mowi ASA stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

