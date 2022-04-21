Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHGVY. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

MHGVY stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

