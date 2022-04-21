Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke Sells 2,500 Shares

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Scott Floerke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,632. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

