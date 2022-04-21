Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

