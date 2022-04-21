Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $2,139,000.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 503,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 41,233 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

