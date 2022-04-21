Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $2,139,000.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 503,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $52.34.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
