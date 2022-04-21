MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Michael O’Connell Sells 7,278 Shares

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael O’Connell sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.62), for a total transaction of £20,232.84 ($26,324.28).

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock traded up GBX 16.80 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching GBX 306.80 ($3.99). The company had a trading volume of 26,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.25. The firm has a market cap of £49.69 million and a PE ratio of 17.26. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 308 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

