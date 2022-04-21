MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Michael O’Connell Sells 7,278 Shares

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael O’Connell sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.62), for a total transaction of £20,232.84 ($26,324.28).
Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock traded up GBX 16.80 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching GBX 306.80 ($3.99). The company had a trading volume of 26,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.25. The firm has a market cap of £49.69 million and a PE ratio of 17.26. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 308 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.40.
