M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.74.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $176.34 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

