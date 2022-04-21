M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Wedbush

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $187.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.59.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $176.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.15 and its 200-day moving average is $164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.