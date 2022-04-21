M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.74.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $176.34 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.92.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.