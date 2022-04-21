MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €245.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €245.00 ($263.44) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($208.60) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €188.00 ($202.15) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($223.66) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($189.25) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €220.88 ($237.50).

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €1.40 ($1.51) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €190.20 ($204.52). 115,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($241.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €202.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €192.21.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

