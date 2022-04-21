Muhammad Raghib Hussain Sells 45,782 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MRVL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. 6,846,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,343,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
