Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

MTL stock opened at C$12.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

