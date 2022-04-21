Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €291.00 Price Target at Barclays

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) received a €291.00 ($312.90) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($348.39) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday.

FRA MUV2 traded down €3.00 ($3.23) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €238.50 ($256.45). 414,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €243.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €252.27. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a 1-year high of €198.95 ($213.92).

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

