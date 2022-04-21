Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of MUR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,956. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 374,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

