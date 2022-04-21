Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.57.

NDAQ opened at $172.81 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 7.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

