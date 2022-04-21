Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $199.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $172.81 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.06.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

