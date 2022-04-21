National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$235.05 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.36.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.32. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.82 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$942,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,735,510. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$254,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,700 shares in the company, valued at C$913,835. Insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701 over the last quarter.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

