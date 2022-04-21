National Bank Financial Comments on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.05.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$31.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

