National Bank Financial Comments on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.72.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,050. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

