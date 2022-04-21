National Bank Financial Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$15.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -15.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,587,988.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

