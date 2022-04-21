National Bank Financial Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HBM. National Bankshares cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.72.

HBM opened at C$9.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.93.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

