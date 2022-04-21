National Bank Financial Comments on New Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGD. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.