National Bank Financial Comments on SSR Mining Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSRM. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

