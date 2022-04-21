National Bank Financial Comments on Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%.
Shares of TGB stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
