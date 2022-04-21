National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$913.07 million.
TSE GIL opened at C$46.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$40.81 and a 12 month high of C$55.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.59.
In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
