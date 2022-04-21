National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.18.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$26.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$22.76 and a one year high of C$28.09. The firm has a market cap of C$51.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

