National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.02.

Shares of LUN opened at C$13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.16. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$15.94.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

