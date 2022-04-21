National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

