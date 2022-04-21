National Bank Financial Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $94.28 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

NEM opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 88,409 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Newmont by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

