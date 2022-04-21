National Bankshares Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$138.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Sunday. CIBC decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.00.

PBH traded down C$1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$105.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$121.58. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$100.41 and a 52-week high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.5500004 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

