National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 478,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

