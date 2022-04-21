National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,210 ($15.74) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,100 ($14.31). Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.53) to GBX 1,100 ($14.31) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,073.67 ($13.97).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NG opened at GBX 1,180.50 ($15.36) on Thursday. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 880.60 ($11.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,235.49 ($16.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,134.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,053.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The stock has a market cap of £43.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.84.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.