National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NGG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.57) to GBX 1,105 ($14.38) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.
NGG stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72.
About National Grid (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
