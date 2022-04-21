National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NGG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.57) to GBX 1,105 ($14.38) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

NGG stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 72.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in National Grid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

