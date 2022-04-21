National Instruments (NATI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect National Instruments to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q1 guidance at $0.35-0.49 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

