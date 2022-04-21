NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.50 ($3.94).
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 225.90 ($2.94) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.21.
About NatWest Group (Get Rating)
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
