Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 347,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,782. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 6,219.23%. The company had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Gratia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 541,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 185,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

