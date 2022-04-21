NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NBMI opened at GBX 88.31 ($1.15) on Thursday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.70 ($1.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.63.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund alerts:

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.