NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NBMI opened at GBX 88.31 ($1.15) on Thursday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.70 ($1.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.63.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.