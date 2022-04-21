nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.00. nCino has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $9,838,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in nCino by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,325,000 after acquiring an additional 155,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

