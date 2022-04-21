nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
Shares of nCino stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that nCino will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of nCino by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of nCino by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.