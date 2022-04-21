Needham & Company LLC Cuts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $155.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $202.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.45. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

