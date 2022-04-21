Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.79 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.51.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day moving average is $510.62. Netflix has a 12 month low of $212.51 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

