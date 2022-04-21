Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Edward Jones to “Hold”

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.51.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.19 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $212.51 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day moving average is $510.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.