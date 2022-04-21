Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.51.

NFLX opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 52-week low of $212.51 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.62. The company has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

